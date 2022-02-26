Sutton United v Scunthorpe United

Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|31
|19
|9
|3
|61
|25
|36
|66
|2
|Northampton
|32
|16
|8
|8
|38
|25
|13
|56
|3
|Tranmere
|33
|16
|8
|9
|34
|23
|11
|56
|4
|Exeter
|30
|14
|11
|5
|45
|30
|15
|53
|5
|Swindon
|32
|14
|10
|8
|54
|38
|16
|52
|6
|Sutton United
|32
|14
|9
|9
|46
|38
|8
|51
|7
|Mansfield
|30
|14
|8
|8
|40
|33
|7
|50
|8
|Newport
|32
|13
|10
|9
|50
|42
|8
|49
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|31
|13
|8
|10
|44
|39
|5
|47
|10
|Port Vale
|30
|12
|10
|8
|43
|31
|12
|46
|11
|Salford
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35
|29
|6
|44
|12
|Hartlepool
|32
|12
|8
|12
|33
|40
|-7
|44
|13
|Harrogate
|31
|11
|8
|12
|50
|49
|1
|41
|14
|Crawley
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|41
|-4
|40
|15
|Bradford
|33
|9
|13
|11
|37
|41
|-4
|40
|16
|Rochdale
|30
|7
|14
|9
|38
|40
|-2
|35
|17
|Walsall
|32
|9
|8
|15
|32
|44
|-12
|35
|18
|Leyton Orient
|30
|7
|12
|11
|38
|31
|7
|33
|19
|Stevenage
|33
|7
|12
|14
|30
|50
|-20
|33
|20
|Barrow
|31
|7
|10
|14
|30
|39
|-9
|31
|21
|Colchester
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29
|46
|-17
|31
|22
|Oldham
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|46
|-16
|29
|23
|Carlisle
|31
|6
|10
|15
|23
|45
|-22
|28
|24
|Scunthorpe
|33
|4
|11
|18
|23
|55
|-32
|23
