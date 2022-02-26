Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: The SMISA Stadium

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27213360174366
2Rangers27196256223463
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Dundee Utd2797112228-634
6Motherwell2797112840-1234
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2656152345-2221
View full Scottish Premiership table

