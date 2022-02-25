Crystal Palace v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley's Ashley Westwood is ready to return after a period of Covid isolation

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace could welcome back goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after a knee injury.

Joel Ward may return after injury but fellow defender Nathan Ferguson remains out with a hamstring problem.

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet is a doubt because of the sore foot that caused him to miss the win over Spurs.

Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor are available after Covid and a foot injury respectively but Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson again miss out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was never too worried about Crystal Palace, even before they went to Watford on Wednesday and won 4-1. Their performances were not really being matched by their results and it felt like what we saw at Vicarage Road was coming.

This game is going to be interesting, though, because Burnley are very much on the up. The advantage of winning their previous two games, against Brighton and Spurs, means a point is a decent return for Sean Dyche's side here.

That's what I think they will get, too, to keep their unbeaten run going.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Feeder bassist Taka

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won six of the 13 Premier League meetings, their joint-best record against another side in the division.

The reverse fixture in November was a 3-3 draw.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are in danger of losing four consecutive home league games for the first time since February 2017.

Palace scored four times in their first league win of 2022 in midweek, more goals than they had managed in their previous five Premier League matches combined.

Patrick Vieira's side failed to score for the first time in 12 Premier League home games during last week's defeat by Chelsea.

Odsonne Edouard could become the first Palace player to score in four Premier League home appearances in a row.

Burnley

Burnley are vying to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since April 2019.

The Clarets have won five of their past 10 Premier League fixtures in the capital (D2, L3), and are unbeaten in six top-flight games versus London clubs home and away.

Burnley have only conceded 29 league goals this season - including two in their last six matches - at least eight fewer than any other team in the bottom half of the table.

Only Norwich have had fewer shots in Premier League away games this season than Burnley's 104.

Sean Dyche's side are on a Premier League record run of 116 successive matches without a red card, stretching back to January 2019.

Aaron Lennon has scored in two of his last four Premier League away appearances, and could score three away goals in a top-flight campaign for the first time.

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Burnley XI Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team