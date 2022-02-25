Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa returns after serving a two-match ban for his second red card of the season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton pair Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu are expected to miss out again with respective groin and hamstring problems.

Head coach Graham Potter reported illness issues within the squad but Lewis Dunk returns after missing the defeat by Burnley due to suspension.

Central defender Ezri Konsa is available for Aston Villa, having served a two-match ban.

Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba are Villa's only absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides suffered surprise home defeats last weekend - Brighton losing heavily to Burnley and Aston Villa being edged out by Watford.

I think Brighton's midweek trip to Old Trafford before that game played a part in what happened against the Clarets. They played most of the second half against United with 10 men, and then Lewis Dunk was suspended against Burnley.

Villa's recent problems have been in front of goal - they haven't scored in either of their past two games, and Philippe Coutinho has been pretty quiet - but go back a bit further and you see Steven Gerrard's side have lost their winning formula - they have only won one of their past eight games in all competitions.

They probably only need one victory, however it comes, to get back on track but Brighton are the Premier League's draw specialists so they might have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's only victory in the past 13 competitive meetings was by 2-1 in the Premier League at Villa Park in November 2020 (D5, L7).

Albion's most recent home win against Aston Villa came in the top flight at the Goldstone Ground in December 1980.

This season's reverse Premier League fixture was won 2-0 by Aston Villa in Steven Gerrard's first match as their head coach. Villa can do the league double over Brighton for the first time since 1981-82.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won only one of their past nine home league games, beating Brentford on Boxing Day (D5, L3).

They have suffered back-to-back defeats, directly following a club record unbeaten run of seven Premier League matches.

Albion can equal their longest Premier League losing streak under Graham Potter of three games.

All seven of their league wins this season were against teams currently below them in the table.

The Seagulls' Premier League record without Adam Webster this season is: W1, D6, L3.

Danny Welbeck has scored in each of his last four Premier League starts versus Aston Villa.

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard's side have only won once in eight competitive fixtures since Christmas, taking five points from seven league games during that period.

Excluding the three promoted clubs, Aston Villa's tally of 13 Premier League defeats this season is a joint-high alongside Everton.

Villa have lost eight of their 12 top-flight away games in 2021-22, already one more defeat than in the whole of last season.

They have only drawn one of their 19 away league matches since a goalless stalemate at Amex Stadium a year ago.

