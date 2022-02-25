Everton v Manchester City

Following their loss to Tottenham and Liverpool's midweek win over Leeds, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has seen his side's lead at the top cut to six points

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Frank Lampard has Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demari Gray back in his squad, but he is unsure if they will be fit enough to start.

Ben Godfrey is a few weeks away from a return and Yerry Mina also remains on the sidelines.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed attackers Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are available again after injury.

However, Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen are still absent.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's relegation worries are already very real. But if Burnley and Newcastle both win earlier on Saturday - which, given their recent form wouldn't be a huge surprise - the Toffees will be in the bottom three for the first time this season by the time this game kicks off.

It doesn't matter how good you are, when you are a team down there and actually in the relegation zone, especially at this stage of the campaign, then that brings pressure and you need a different mentality from your players to deal with it. Some just aren't able to.

It is defensively where Everton's problems lie. They are porous, and a team as good as Manchester City will take full advantage of that.

Everton boss Frank Lampard can try packing his defence, I suppose, but I still don't think they will keep City out.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's only victory in the past 17 Premier League meetings was by 4-0 in January 2017. It remains Pep Guardiola's biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.

Manchester City have won each of their last four away league games against Everton, which is as many as they managed in their first 20 visits to Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Everton are on a run of eight straight league defeats against City. Their only longer losing streaks are 13 versus Portsmouth between 1947 and 1956, and nine to Manchester United between 1999 and 2004.

Everton

Everton have already lost 13 league matches this campaign, as many as they did in the whole of last season. Twelve of those defeats have come in their past 16 league fixtures.

The Toffees have scored eight first-half goals, the fewest in the division. Manchester City have scored more goals in each half of their matches than Everton's overall total of 28 this season.

Everton's tally of 14 home league defeats since the beginning of last season is the most in the top flight.

Dele Alli could become the first player to win a top-flight fixture against a Pep Guardiola-managed team for multiple clubs in the same season.

Everton are currently on 99 red cards and 99 goalless draws in the Premier League. Only Arsenal (red cards) and Aston Villa (goalless draws) have reached a century in those categories quicker in the competition's history.

Manchester City

Manchester City have not dropped points in consecutive league fixtures since December 2020 when they were held to draws by Manchester United and West Brom.

City are looking to avoid losing successive league games for only the third time under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has lost just three of 67 Premier League matches against teams led by English managers (W59, D5).

They have taken 32 points out of a possible 36 in their 12 league away games since losing at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

Riyad Mahrez has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances for City, only failing to score in one of those games.

