Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte questioned his future at the club in the wake of their defeat by Burnley on Wednesday, which was a fourth loss in five league matches

TEAM NEWS

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are available for selection after hamstring and head injuries respectively.

However, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Leo Hjelde remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham await news on whether Rodrigo Bentancur will be fit after he was substituted at half-time at Burnley.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp and defender Japhet Tanganga are not yet ready to return to the squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both sides had very poor results in midweek. I saw the Leeds one coming because of their injuries and the fact they were going to Anfield - but Tottenham's defeat at Burnley was much more of a surprise.

Spurs have now lost four of their past five league games and it was typical Tottenham to see them go to Manchester City and win the way they did on Saturday, then follow it up with such a limp display on a wet and windy Wednesday at Turf Moor.

Leeds have bigger problems, though. You can't play the way they did against Liverpool and expect to get away with it, but they just don't have a Plan B.

I'm expecting a reaction from Spurs, but I don't think Leeds can do anything different, especially with Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips still out injured, which is why they have been dragged into a relegation scrap.

Prediction: 0-2

They lost 8-1 to Stoke and 7-1 to Chelsea in that season and have been defeated 7-0 by Manchester City and 6-0 by Liverpool this campaign

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds' only win in their past eight league games against Tottenham came at home last season.

However, Spurs have only won twice in 13 Premier League away matches at Leeds, in May 1996 and January 2004.

Leeds United

Leeds have taken one point from their five most recent matches and conceded 17 goals.

They have 23 points, their lowest tally after 25 games since the 2006-07 Championship season, in which they were relegated.

Leeds would need to win their remaining 13 league fixtures this season just to equal last season's total of 18 top-flight victories.

They are in danger of losing three consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since November 2003.

They have lost all eight league matches this season against the established 'big six' clubs by an aggregate score of 7-34.

Going into this matchround, the Whites have conceded 56 league goals this season, three more than any other top-flight team.

Marcelo Bielsa's side could equal the club top-flight record of conceding at least three goals in five successive matches, set from November to December 1959. They were relegated that season.

They have lost 16 of their 22 Premier League fixtures without Kalvin Phillips in the team since the start of last season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are aiming to avoid losing four Premier League games in a calendar month for the first time since December 2003 under David Pleat.

Spurs have gone 10 matches without a clean sheet in all competitions since a 1-0 league victory at Watford on New Year's Day.

Among managers to have taken charge of at least 10 Premier League fixtures on a Saturday, Antonio Conte has the best win rate of 76% (W28, D3, L6).

Spurs have lost eight of their past 12 league matches that have kicked off at 12.30pm, including a 3-1 loss at Leeds last May.

Their points tally this season of 39 is 16 ahead of Leeds. However, in terms of expected goals this season, both clubs would be on 28 points.

Harry Kane is two short of equalling Wayne Rooney's Premier League record of 94 away goals.

