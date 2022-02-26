Airdrieonians v Clyde

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00ClydeClyde
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|26
|16
|7
|3
|49
|22
|27
|55
|2
|Airdrieonians
|26
|15
|5
|6
|45
|29
|16
|50
|3
|Montrose
|26
|11
|11
|4
|41
|25
|16
|44
|4
|Queen's Park
|25
|7
|15
|3
|39
|25
|14
|36
|5
|Falkirk
|26
|9
|6
|11
|37
|39
|-2
|33
|6
|Clyde
|26
|7
|10
|9
|31
|43
|-12
|31
|7
|Alloa
|26
|7
|7
|12
|33
|44
|-11
|28
|8
|Dumbarton
|26
|7
|5
|14
|37
|52
|-15
|26
|9
|Peterhead
|25
|6
|7
|12
|30
|36
|-6
|25
|10
|East Fife
|26
|4
|7
|15
|25
|52
|-27
|19