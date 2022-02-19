Scottish Gossip: St Mirren, Brown, Rangers, Morelos, Celtic, Hearts
St Mirren want to hold talks with Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown about replacing Jim Goodwin as manager after the latter took over at the Dons. (Record)
Rangers defender Calvin Bassey would like the opportunity to take on Erling Haaland if the Borussia Dortmund striker returns in Thursday's Europa League return leg in Glasgow, with the Ibrox side leading 4-2. (Sun)
Striker Alfredo Morelos will be in the Rangers team for Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee United, despite coming off late on against Dortmund on Thursday. (Express)
Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes Ryan Jack and John Lundstram are now Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's go-to men in midfield. (Sun)
Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide does not want his loan move to Oostende to spell the end of his time in Glasgow. (Record)
Hearts' on-loan Brighton winger Alex Cochrane believes playing in the Scottish Premiership has improved his game and he is eager to seal a deal for next season. (Record)
Manager Robbie Neilson believes Hearts will return to action refreshed this weekend after a full week between training for the first time in 2022. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ilmari Niskanen hopes to help Dundee United do the double over Rangers on Sunday, after the Ibrox side lost at Tannadice earlier in the season. (Courier - subscription required)
Sebastian Soto hopes Livingston can rescue his season and dreams of featuring for the United States at the World Cup. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says there is no room for friendship in a relegation battle after former Scotland colleague Mark McGhee was appointed Dundee boss. (Courier - subscription required)