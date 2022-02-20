Foul by Olga Carmona (Spain).
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Hampton
- 12Bronze
- 15Carter
- 5Greenwood
- 2Daly
- 18NobbsSubstituted forWalshat 62'minutes
- 20ScottSubstituted forWilliamsonat 62'minutes
- 14StanwayBooked at 66mins
- 17ParrisSubstituted forHempat 45'minutes
- 9White
- 16MeadBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 1Earps
- 3Stokes
- 4Walsh
- 6Bright
- 7Kirby
- 8Williamson
- 10Toone
- 11Hemp
- 19Charles
- 21Roebuck
- 22Russo
- 23Zelem
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Rodríguez Rivero
- 4García Gómez
- 5Andrés SanzBooked at 32mins
- 16León Cebrián
- 2Batlle PascualSubstituted forCarmona Garcíaat 62'minutes
- 6Bonmatí Conca
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 14Putellas Segura
- 18Cardona De MiguelSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 45'minutes
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 17García Córdoba
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo Núñez
- 3Aleixandri López
- 7Guerrero Sanmartín
- 8Caldentey Oliver
- 9González Rodríguez
- 11Sarriegi Isasa
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
- 19Carmona García
- 20Pereira Cejudo
- 21Eizagirre Lasa
- 22Pina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Patri Guijarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Keira Walsh replaces Jordan Nobbs.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Leah Williamson replaces Jill Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Olga Carmona replaces Ona Batlle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).
Post update
Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivana Andrés (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Beth Mead (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Beth Mead (England).