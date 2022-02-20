Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland0SpainSpain0

England 0-0 Spain:

Last updated on .From the section England

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Hampton
  • 12Bronze
  • 15Carter
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Daly
  • 18NobbsSubstituted forWalshat 62'minutes
  • 20ScottSubstituted forWilliamsonat 62'minutes
  • 14StanwayBooked at 66mins
  • 17ParrisSubstituted forHempat 45'minutes
  • 9White
  • 16MeadBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 1Earps
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Walsh
  • 6Bright
  • 7Kirby
  • 8Williamson
  • 10Toone
  • 11Hemp
  • 19Charles
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Russo
  • 23Zelem

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rodríguez Rivero
  • 4García Gómez
  • 5Andrés SanzBooked at 32mins
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 2Batlle PascualSubstituted forCarmona Garcíaat 62'minutes
  • 6Bonmatí Conca
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 14Putellas Segura
  • 18Cardona De MiguelSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 45'minutes
  • 10Hermoso Fuentes
  • 17García Córdoba

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 3Aleixandri López
  • 7Guerrero Sanmartín
  • 8Caldentey Oliver
  • 9González Rodríguez
  • 11Sarriegi Isasa
  • 13Paños García-Villamil
  • 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
  • 19Carmona García
  • 20Pereira Cejudo
  • 21Eizagirre Lasa
  • 22Pina

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Olga Carmona (Spain).

  2. Post update

    Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Georgia Stanway (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Patri Guijarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Keira Walsh replaces Jordan Nobbs.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Leah Williamson replaces Jill Scott.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Olga Carmona replaces Ona Batlle.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a through ball following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivana Andrés (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Booking

    Beth Mead (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (England).

Page 1 of 4
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England20201102
2Spain20201102
3Canada10101101
4Germany10101101
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

