Cove Rangers remain five points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 after beating Falkirk 2-0.

Cove scored in each half through Mitchel Megginson and Fraser Fyvie before Falkirk had Brad McKay sent off for violent conduct.

Second-placed Airdrieonians beat hosts Peterhead 1-0 courtesy of Jonathan Afolabi's first-half goal.

Montrose drew 1-1 with Clyde, East Fife and Queen's Park played out the same scoreline and Alloa beat Dumbarton 2-1.

Barry Ferguson resigned as Alloa manager on Monday and his old team took the lead through Kevin Cawley's strike but Paul Paton's shot brought the Sons level just before the break.

Adam King fired the Wasps back in front eight minutes from the end and this time they held their lead.

Montrose lost ground on the top two after their draw with Clyde. Blair Lyons equalised for the hosts before half-time but was later sent off for violent conduct and the Links Park side also had a penalty saved at 0-0 when Craig Johnston was denied by Neil Parry. Clyde's opener came from the head of Nicholas McAllister.

That gave Airdrie a six-point cushion in second and Queen's Park remain eight points behind Montrose after their draw at Elgin.

The Spiders do have a game in hand, though. They had to come from behind at Borough Briggs following Calum Ferrie's early own goal. Liam Brown struck Queen's Park's leveller in the 20th minute.