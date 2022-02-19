Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Forfar Athletic narrowed the gap on Scottish League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts to six points after triumphing in the top-of-the-table clash.

Matthew Aitken netted the 73rd-minute winner for the home side, but Kelty still have two games in hand.

Annan Athletic tightened their grip on third spot after seeing off fourth-placed Edinburgh City 2-1 at Galabank.

Second-half goals from Dominic Docherty and Owen Moxon had the hosts in control before Ryan Shanley scored a late consolation.

Bottom club Cowdenbeath made it back-to-back wins after an early penalty from Fraser Mullen and a late second from Andrew Barrowman saw off visitors Elgin City 2-0. Victory moved the Central Park side, who have three games in hand, six points from safety.

Stenhousemuir and Stranraer remain locked in fifth and sixth place respectively after a 1-1 draw at Stair Park. Darryl Duffy gave the hosts a first-half lead, but Thomas Orr grabbed a 68th-minute equaliser.

Albion Rovers' trip to Stirling Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.