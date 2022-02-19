Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3AlavésAlavés0

Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves: Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Marco Asensio
Marco Asensio curled in his ninth goal of the season for Real Madrid

Real Madrid laboured to victory over struggling Alaves to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to create any clear-cut chances in the first half but broke the deadlock on 63 minutes through Marco Asensio's curling strike.

The home fans showed their displeasure for much of the game, but Vinicius Jr grabbed a second from close range following a slick team move.

And striker Karim Benzema converted an injury-time penalty for Real's third.

Alaves should have taken a shock lead but Pere Pons struck wide after rounding Thibaut Courtois and the goal empty.

Had the substitute taken that chance just minutes after coming on, it would have further angered an already restless Bernabeu crowd.

The home supporters whistled loudly as the players made their way off at half-time following a poor opening period.

But when Asensio curled home a stunning opening goal, the Spain international put his finger to his lips urging the crowd to get behind the team rather than jeer them.

Vinicius Jr then saw a low shot kept out by Fernando Pacheco and Benzema's follow-up was cleared off the line, but the Brazilian striker finished off a fine passing sequence for the second in the 80th minute.

Benzema scuffed a shot against the post but converted from the spot late on after Rodrygo was tripped inside the box.

Alaves, meanwhile, had opportunities themselves but Jason fired over from the centre of the area and Luis Rioja struck straight at Courtois.

Real lost their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and will see their advantage at the summit cut to four points again if second-placed Sevilla beat Espanyol on Sunday.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 85'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10ModricBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 82'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forCeballosat 82'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga

Alavés

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Pacheco
  • 2Tenaglia
  • 4Miazga
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3DuarteSubstituted forNavarro Jiménezat 83'minutes
  • 8Pina
  • 25Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forPonsat 61'minutes
  • 16EscalanteSubstituted forMéndezat 72'minutes
  • 6LoumBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMoyaat 83'minutes
  • 11RiojaSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 72'minutes
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 7Vallejo Galván
  • 13Sivera
  • 14García
  • 15Moya
  • 17Méndez
  • 18Pellistri
  • 20Pons
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 24De la Fuente
  • 26Abqar
  • 27López
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
42,180

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home23
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Alaves 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Alaves 0.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Alaves 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Real Madrid. Rodrygo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Florian Lejeune (Alaves) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Florian Lejeune (Alaves).

  9. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ximo Navarro (Alaves).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Rodrygo tries a through ball, but Federico Valverde is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Ferland Mendy.

  15. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alaves).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Toni Moya replaces Mamadou Loum.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Ximo Navarro replaces Rubén Duarte.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Luka Modric.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Marco Asensio.

