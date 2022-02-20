Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic moved to within two points of second-top Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 2-0 home win over Heart of Midlothian.

Centre-half Caitlin Hayes headed Celtic ahead from a corner after five minutes.

The win was secured seven minutes from time when Shen Mengyu's shot came out off a post but bounced over the line off visiting defender Tegan Browning.

Hearts fall to ninth behind Spartans and Partick Thistle, who fought out a 2-2 draw in the other top-flight game.

Becky Galbraith scored twice for the visitors as they remain a point ahead of Thistle, albeit having played two games more, with Hearts now behind the Glasgow side on goal difference.

The striker's fine long-range strike put Spartans in front after only a minute.

However, Thistle hit back when new signing Rachel Donaldson, the former Celtic forward, headed in from a Cara McBrearty free-kick.

Then an excellent volley from Linzi Taylor, the recent midfield arrival from Vikingur, had the home side ahead at the break.

Spartans rescued a point with a Galbraith spot-kick after a foul from Cheryl McCulloch after 73 minutes.