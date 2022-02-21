Last updated on .From the section Football

Highlights as Belgium beat Wales on penalties in the Pinatar Cup

Pinatar Cup: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia Date: Tuesday, 22 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch & listen live on the BBC Sport website & app

Wales will aim to finish a "brilliant" Pinatar Cup campaign on a high when they face the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's third-place play-off.

Wales lost on penalties to Belgium on Saturday, while the Irish were beaten by Russia in the other semi-final.

This will be Wales' final match before resuming World Cup qualifying with a match against France on 8 April.

"We're really pleased with how it [the Pinatar Cup] has gone so far," said Wales manager Gemma Grainger.

"We're preparing to play tournaments so in terms of the first two games, we've won a game and drawn a game. If we were in a tournament we'd be going into the third group game on four points, which is a real strong position and probably a position to get out of that group.

"Even though we drew the game the other day, the penalty shoot-out was fantastic because it was an opportunity to go through a process we've never been through before as a group.

"Whatever way we've been looking at it, we've been picking out the positives, whether that's results or experiences.

"So far this camp has been brilliant and it's been exactly what we wanted it to be, both on and off the field."

Wales have impressed at the Pinatar Cup, beating reigning champions Scotland 3-1 in their opening match last Wednesday and then holding Belgium to a goalless draw before their defeat on penalties.

Grainger praised her side for an "unbelievable performance" against Belgium who, like Scotland, are higher than Wales in the Fifa world rankings.

The Republic of Ireland, who started their Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Poland, are also ranked above Wales, albeit only by two places.

When the teams last met, in a friendly match in 2019, a goal by Louise Quinn gave the Republic of Ireland a 1-0 victory.

"We're expecting a competitive game," said Grainger, who hopes to lead Wales to their first major tournament at next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"Every team we've played in this competition has been higher ranked than us.

"These are the kind of games we want to make sure we perform in, and we've done that in the first two games.

"When we come into games, it's really changing that mentality and that focus on what we're thinking about and what we're delivering.

"Whether it's Ireland, Scotland or Belgium, it's always going to be about us building on our performances."