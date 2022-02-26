Hibernian v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Hibs continue without injured captain Paul Hanlon, along with Joe Newell, Demetri Mitchell and Paul McGinn.

Forwards Elias Melkersen and James Scott also drop out this weekend due to illness.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor was among the substitutes for Thursday's Europa Conference League loss to Bodo/Glimt and is likely to be reinstated, along with Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Jota and Liel Abada.

Mikey Johnston remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull.

Hibernian stand-in captain Lewis Stevenson: "I think performances while we were getting beat were actually decent. It was just a few small things that were letting us down, defensive lapses and not taking chances.

"It was strange, against Ross County we probably didn't play as well as we had been but managed to get a win. That's Scottish football for you. It's been a happier camp in the last few weeks and hopefully we can kick on again."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "When you get the opportunity to perform at the European level and you don't take it then it hurts, so we have to react in the right way and in a positive manner.

"We're looking forward to Sunday and that's all we can do now - learn from it and we have to show a reaction on Sunday. We have to dust ourselves down and it's a huge, huge game on Sunday."

Did you know? Celtic lost twice to Bodo-Glimt in the Europa Conference League but are on a run of 10 straight domestic victories and are unbeaten in their last six visits to Easter Road, while Hibs have won their latest two outings.

