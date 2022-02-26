Rangers v Motherwell - team news, stats & selectors

Aaron Ramsey will be assessed, with the on-loan Juventus midfielder having missed Rangers' last two games with a knock.

Defender Filip Helander returns to the domestic squad after dropping out for the Europa League ties against Borussia Dortmund

Motherwell hope to have Kevin Van Veen available after he played through a shoulder injury for the bulk of last Saturday's draw with Aberdeen. The striker had an injection in midweek and will be assessed after returning to training.

Nathan McGinley could return from a knock while Barry Maguire remains out.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Of course, there is a switch to the league but we are here to win games and to win silverware so it doesn't matter on the competition, you have to be there from the first minutes.

"I think the transition will be easy. Of course, it's another dynamic. If you're in the last 16 in Europe there is a lot of media coverage and interest. But in the end, it's just a football game on the pitch against 11 players. If you approach a game like that it will be very easy."

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi: "We know our position in the table and it's very tight - and, of course, they are tight with Celtic as well. It's an important game for both parties.

"We need to make sure we deliver a good performance and try to get something out the game."

Did you know? Rangers have gained 18 points from losing positions in the Premiership this season, at least five more than any other side, while Motherwell have not won on their last eight visits to Ibrox.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team