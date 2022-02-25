West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal missed last weekend's game and has since had hernia surgery

TEAM NEWS

West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal has had a hernia operation and been ruled out for several weeks.

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been given some time off in the wake of the conflict in his home country.

Wolves could be without Nelson Semedo, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury against Arsenal on Thursday.

His replacement during that game was Jonny Otto, who made his first appearance since suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are always tough to beat but they played on Thursday at Arsenal, which will help West Ham who have had a full week off to prepare for this.

The Hammers need a win too, after two draws in a row. Those weren't bad results in isolation but if they want to maintain their challenge for fourth place, then they can't afford to drop any more points this weekend.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th top-flight meeting. Wolves lead by 20 wins to West Ham's 18, with 11 draws.

Wolves, who won 1-0 in this season's reverse fixture, could earn a club record seventh Premier League victory against a single opponent.

West Ham United

West Ham have won just five of their past 15 Premier League matches, compared to seven of their opening 11 this season.

Their only league victory in five attempts came at home to Watford on 8 February.

The Hammers have scored in each of their opening 13 home games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1981-82.

Jarrod Bowen has scored seven of West Ham's last 11 goals in all competitions.

Michail Antonio has faced Wolves more often without scoring than he has any other league opponent - 820 minutes across 10 appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Despite the midweek defeat by Arsenal, Wolves' tally of 15 points from seven league games in 2022 is second only to Liverpool's 19 prior to the weekend.

Wolves have already equalled last season's total of 12 Premier League wins, with 13 matches still to play.

Nine of those 12 victories this season were by a one-goal margin.

Bruno Lage's side have matched the club Premier League record of seven away wins in a season, first set in 2019-20. They haven't fared better in the top flight since earning 10 victories in 1979-80.

Raul Jimenez has scored four goals in his six Premier League appearances versus West Ham.

