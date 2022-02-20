Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill scored in each half for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland put in an impressive showing to fight back and draw 2-2 with Switzerland in Marbella.

Simone Magill scored a brilliant opening goal as NI outplayed Switzerland, 29 places higher in the world rankings, in the first half.

Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Bachmann capitalised on defensive mistakes to put the Swiss in front after the restart.

Magill struck again with a well-taken penalty to secure a draw on 72 minutes.

In the second of three pre-season friendlies, manager Kenny Shiels reverted to his tried and trusted players after experimenting in their 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands on Thursday.

It was a bright start from NI, with Marissa Callaghan inches away from connecting on a Lauren Wade cross and Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness saw her header from a corner cleared off the line after beating goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.

Northern Ireland's high press limited Swiss opportunities, and Shiels' side should have taken the lead when Wade's effort deflected into the path of Magill, who fired wide from close range while under pressure from red shirts.

The chances kept coming for NI as Magill latched onto a sloppy back pass but Thalmann kept her snapshot out, and the impressive Wade, at the centre of NI's good play in the first half, should have opened the scoring when found by Callaghan but the winger delayed her shot and the Swiss defence turned her effort behind for a corner.

The pressure finally told on 44 minutes when Magill picked the ball up from Furness' flick-on, spun away from Viola Calligaris and kept her composure to find the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

NI fight back after mistakes

However, Northern Ireland's good work from the first half was undone by two calamitous moments in defence.

First, on 51 minutes, Kelsie Burrows' sloppy back pass inside her own area allowed Aston Villa forward Lehmann the simple job of tucking home the equaliser, and the game was turned on its head three minutes later.

Jackie Burns was caught out of her area after a short pass out, and captain Bachmann lifted the ball over the sprinting goalkeeper to put the Swiss in front.

From there, a number of substitutes from both sides ruined the flow of the game but Northern Ireland were offered the chance to draw level when Callagris was penalised for handball in the area on 72 minutes, which Magill duly converted.

Both sides had chances to find a late winner, with Demi Vance forcing some last-ditch defending in the Swiss box before Burns pulled off a smart save to deny Bachmann from inside the area.

The Paris Saint-Germain star thought she had netted an injury-time winner but her effort was ruled out for offside, a decision which ensured NI remain unbeaten ahead of their third and final friendly with Romania on Wednesday.