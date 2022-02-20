Last updated on .From the section Reading

Lucas Joao scored Reading's first two goals in their win at Preston but it was not enough to save manager Veljko Paunovic's job

Reading striker Lucas Joao says whoever is appointed the club's next manager needs to build on the momentum of their first win in 12 Championship matches.

Joao scored twice as Reading won 3-2 at Deepdale on Saturday.

But less than 30 minutes after full-time, Reading had parted company with manager Veljko Paunovic and placed Paul Ince in charge for the interim.

"None of us were expecting to hear that news in the dressing room after we came off the pitch," Joao said.

"But, it's part of football and we need to take on board what's happened and try and build from the win here."

Former Reading winger and academy manager Michael Gilkes will assist ex-England captain Ince while the club searches for a new permanent manager.

Ince, 54, whose son Tom is on loan at Reading from Stoke City, has not held a permanent managerial post since leaving Blackpool in 2014.

His first match in the Reading dugout will be at home against Birmingham City on Tuesday.

"We all wish Veljko Paunovic the best for the future," Joao told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"I'm not high enough up in the club to be able to say why he has left now.

"But I know I'm here to play and try and get us results on the pitch while the owners and directors run the club and make decisions as best they can.

"Whoever replaces Veljko needs to come and help us build on this win, pick us up from this position and help us to our best through their ideas so that we can build on this situation."

Reading are five points above the Championship relegation zone following the win at Preston with 14 games remaining this season.