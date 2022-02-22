Paudie O'Connor: Bradford defender avoids ban after successful red card appeal
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford City's Paudie O'Connor has avoided a three-game ban after he successfully appealed the red card issued in Saturday's defeat by Oldham.
The 24-year-old's case was heard by an independent regulatory commission, who upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.
O'Connor had been dismissed with a straight red for violent conduct by referee Anthony Backhouse.
The defender goes straight into contention for Tuesday's League Two game against Harrogate Town.