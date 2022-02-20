Canada v Germany

Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).
Line-ups
Canada
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 18Sheridan
- 8Riviere
- 3Buchanan
- 24Gilles
- 10Lawrence
- 11Scott
- 26Lacasse
- 5Quinn
- 17Fleming
- 15Prince
- 16Beckie
Substitutes
- 2Chapman
- 4Zadorsky
- 6Rose
- 7Grosso
- 9Huitema
- 13Schmidt
- 14Carle
- 20Boychuk
- 22D'Angelo
- 25Alidou
- 27Yekka
- 29Pickett
Germany
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Berger
- 23Doorsoun
- 8Feldkamp
- 2Kleinherne
- 17Rauch
- 11Freigang
- 20Magull
- 25Dongus
- 19Bühl
- 22Brand
- 18Anyomi
Substitutes
- 1Frohms
- 3Maier
- 4Rall
- 5Linder
- 7Schüller
- 12Tufekovic
- 13Däbritz
- 15Gwinn
- 16Dallmann
- 24Cerci
- 26Hagel
- 27Petzelberger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Jayde Riviere (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Canada).
Nicole Anyomi (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada).
Foul by Nicole Anyomi (Germany).
Cloé Lacasse (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lina Magull (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jule Brand.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jayde Riviere.
Offside, Canada. Quinn tries a through ball, but Jayde Riviere is caught offside.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sara Doorsoun.
Attempt missed. Fabienne Dongus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch.
Goal!
Goal! Canada 1, Germany 0. Vanessa Gilles (Canada) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sophia Kleinherne.
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felicitas Rauch (Germany).
Offside, Canada. Quinn tries a through ball, but Nichelle Prince is caught offside.
Ashley Lawrence (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).