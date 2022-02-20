Arnold Clark Cup
CanadaCanada1GermanyGermany0

Canada v Germany

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Canada

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Sheridan
  • 8Riviere
  • 3Buchanan
  • 24Gilles
  • 10Lawrence
  • 11Scott
  • 26Lacasse
  • 5Quinn
  • 17Fleming
  • 15Prince
  • 16Beckie

Substitutes

  • 2Chapman
  • 4Zadorsky
  • 6Rose
  • 7Grosso
  • 9Huitema
  • 13Schmidt
  • 14Carle
  • 20Boychuk
  • 22D'Angelo
  • 25Alidou
  • 27Yekka
  • 29Pickett

Germany

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Berger
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 8Feldkamp
  • 2Kleinherne
  • 17Rauch
  • 11Freigang
  • 20Magull
  • 25Dongus
  • 19Bühl
  • 22Brand
  • 18Anyomi

Substitutes

  • 1Frohms
  • 3Maier
  • 4Rall
  • 5Linder
  • 7Schüller
  • 12Tufekovic
  • 13Däbritz
  • 15Gwinn
  • 16Dallmann
  • 24Cerci
  • 26Hagel
  • 27Petzelberger

Match Stats

Home TeamCanadaAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).

  2. Post update

    Jayde Riviere (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Canada).

  5. Post update

    Nicole Anyomi (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicole Anyomi (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Cloé Lacasse (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lina Magull (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jule Brand.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jayde Riviere.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Canada. Quinn tries a through ball, but Jayde Riviere is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sara Doorsoun.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabienne Dongus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Canada 1, Germany 0. Vanessa Gilles (Canada) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sophia Kleinherne.

  16. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Felicitas Rauch (Germany).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Canada. Quinn tries a through ball, but Nichelle Prince is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Ashley Lawrence (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada21102114
2England20201102
3Spain20201102
4Germany201112-11
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

Top Stories