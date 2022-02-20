Spanish La Liga
ValenciaValencia0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Valencia v Barcelona

Line-ups

Valencia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Mamardashvili
  • 20Foulquier
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 15Alderete
  • 14Gayà
  • 10Soler
  • 6Guillamón
  • 23Kourouma Kourouma
  • 21Gil
  • 19Duro
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 3Latorre
  • 4Musah
  • 5Gabriel
  • 8Racic
  • 9Gómez
  • 11Hélder Costa
  • 17Cheryshev
  • 22de Sousa Mendonça
  • 24Cömert
  • 32Vázquez
  • 37Mosquera

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Dembélé
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 16González López
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 33Ezzalzouli
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Gil (Valencia).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid25176251203157
2Sevilla25149237172051
3Real Betis24134745291643
4Atl Madrid25126745341142
5Barcelona241010438271140
6Villarreal25109642241839
7Real Sociedad2310852421338
8Ath Bilbao2481062521434
9Osasuna258892530-532
10Celta Vigo248792825331
11Rayo Vallecano2494112829-131
12Valencia2571083638-231
13Elche2578102834-629
14Espanyol2578103035-529
15Getafe2568112428-426
16Mallorca236892236-1426
17Granada2559112740-1324
18Cádiz25311112139-1820
19Alavés2555151942-2320
20Levante2428142450-2614
View full Spanish La Liga table

