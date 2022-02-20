Valencia v Barcelona

Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
ValenciaValencia0BarcelonaBarcelona0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-3-3
Foul by Bryan Gil (Valencia).
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|25
|17
|6
|2
|51
|20
|31
|57
|2
|Sevilla
|25
|14
|9
|2
|37
|17
|20
|51
|3
|Real Betis
|24
|13
|4
|7
|45
|29
|16
|43
|4
|Atl Madrid
|25
|12
|6
|7
|45
|34
|11
|42
|5
|Barcelona
|24
|10
|10
|4
|38
|27
|11
|40
|6
|Villarreal
|25
|10
|9
|6
|42
|24
|18
|39
|7
|Real Sociedad
|23
|10
|8
|5
|24
|21
|3
|38
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|24
|8
|10
|6
|25
|21
|4
|34
|9
|Osasuna
|25
|8
|8
|9
|25
|30
|-5
|32
|10
|Celta Vigo
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|25
|3
|31
|11
|Rayo Vallecano
|24
|9
|4
|11
|28
|29
|-1
|31
|12
|Valencia
|25
|7
|10
|8
|36
|38
|-2
|31
|13
|Elche
|25
|7
|8
|10
|28
|34
|-6
|29
|14
|Espanyol
|25
|7
|8
|10
|30
|35
|-5
|29
|15
|Getafe
|25
|6
|8
|11
|24
|28
|-4
|26
|16
|Mallorca
|23
|6
|8
|9
|22
|36
|-14
|26
|17
|Granada
|25
|5
|9
|11
|27
|40
|-13
|24
|18
|Cádiz
|25
|3
|11
|11
|21
|39
|-18
|20
|19
|Alavés
|25
|5
|5
|15
|19
|42
|-23
|20
|20
|Levante
|24
|2
|8
|14
|24
|50
|-26
|14