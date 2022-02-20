Bayern Munich v Greuther Fürth

First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 3Richards
- 6Kimmich
- 24TolissoSubstituted forGnabryat 25'minutes
- 18Sabitzer
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
Fürth
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 26Linde
- 18Meyerhöfer
- 22Griesbeck
- 24Viergever
- 27Itter
- 13Christiansen
- 33Seguin
- 21Tillman
- 28DudziakSubstituted forNielsenat 22'minutes
- 10Hrgota
- 40Leweling
Substitutes
- 2Asta
- 4Bauer
- 9Pululu
- 11Abiama
- 15Willems
- 16Nielsen
- 20Raschl
- 30Burchert
- 37Green
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Havard Nielsen (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Branimir Hrgota (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timothy Tillman.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 0, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1. Branimir Hrgota (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Branimir Hrgota (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marco Meyerhöfer (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).
Post update
Attempt missed. Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Griesbeck (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).
Post update
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.