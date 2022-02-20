German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1

Bayern Munich v Greuther Fürth

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 3Richards
  • 6Kimmich
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forGnabryat 25'minutes
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala

Fürth

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 26Linde
  • 18Meyerhöfer
  • 22Griesbeck
  • 24Viergever
  • 27Itter
  • 13Christiansen
  • 33Seguin
  • 21Tillman
  • 28DudziakSubstituted forNielsenat 22'minutes
  • 10Hrgota
  • 40Leweling

Substitutes

  • 2Asta
  • 4Bauer
  • 9Pululu
  • 11Abiama
  • 15Willems
  • 16Nielsen
  • 20Raschl
  • 30Burchert
  • 37Green
Referee:
Robert Hartmann

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFürth
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Havard Nielsen (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Branimir Hrgota (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timothy Tillman.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 0, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1. Branimir Hrgota (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Branimir Hrgota (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Marco Meyerhöfer (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Griesbeck (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  20. Post update

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sunday 20th February 2022

