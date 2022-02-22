Last updated on .From the section Football

There were no goals in 90 minutes

Debutant Eartha Cumings secured Scotland victory on penalties against Hungary, and a fifth-placed finish at the Pinatar Cup.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Hungary missed two of their spot-kicks before goalkeeper Cumings denied Csilla Savanya to seal a 3-1 shootout win.

Emoke Papai and Diana Csanyi had threatened for the Hungarians in the second half.

Lucy Graham had Scotland's best chance in regulation time, her effort blocked.

An early Jane Ross header troubled the Hungary defence early on and Cumings had a nervous moment when she was temporarily robbed with the ball at her feet before recovering.

Scotland tried a corner routine to catch out the Hungarians. Caroline Weir sped into the box and crossed towards Abi Harrison but keeper Barbara Biro saved and the offside flag had been raised against Harrison.

Papai's shot was deflected wide as Hungary threatened in the second period. Team-mate Csanyi had a shooting chance at the edge of the box but could not keep her effort down.

Scotland were missing the creativity of Caroline Weir, who was withdrawn at the break, and one push forward ended with substitute Clelland fired into the arms of Biro.

Moments later, Clelland beat her marker and squared for Graham but Hungary scrambled the shot away.

Penalties ensued and though Fanny Vago converted for Hungary, Dora Zeller hit the bar and Loretta Nemeth fired wide.

Claire Emslie, Samantha Kerr and Clelland had scored for the Scots, meaning Savanya had to beat Cumings to keep Hungary's hopes alive but the Charlton stopper made the save to mark a memorable international debut.