Pinatar Cup
ScotlandScotland0HungaryHungary0
Scotland win 3-1 on penalties

Scotland 0-0 Hungary (3-1 pens): Eartha Cumings secures shootout win on debut

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Caroline Weir playing for Scotland against Hungary
There were no goals in 90 minutes

Debutant Eartha Cumings secured Scotland victory on penalties against Hungary, and a fifth-placed finish at the Pinatar Cup.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Hungary missed two of their spot-kicks before goalkeeper Cumings denied Csilla Savanya to seal a 3-1 shootout win.

Emoke Papai and Diana Csanyi had threatened for the Hungarians in the second half.

Lucy Graham had Scotland's best chance in regulation time, her effort blocked.

An early Jane Ross header troubled the Hungary defence early on and Cumings had a nervous moment when she was temporarily robbed with the ball at her feet before recovering.

Scotland tried a corner routine to catch out the Hungarians. Caroline Weir sped into the box and crossed towards Abi Harrison but keeper Barbara Biro saved and the offside flag had been raised against Harrison.

Papai's shot was deflected wide as Hungary threatened in the second period. Team-mate Csanyi had a shooting chance at the edge of the box but could not keep her effort down.

Scotland were missing the creativity of Caroline Weir, who was withdrawn at the break, and one push forward ended with substitute Clelland fired into the arms of Biro.

Moments later, Clelland beat her marker and squared for Graham but Hungary scrambled the shot away.

Penalties ensued and though Fanny Vago converted for Hungary, Dora Zeller hit the bar and Loretta Nemeth fired wide.

Claire Emslie, Samantha Kerr and Clelland had scored for the Scots, meaning Savanya had to beat Cumings to keep Hungary's hopes alive but the Charlton stopper made the save to mark a memorable international debut.

Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Cumings
  • 2SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forArthurat 66'minutes
  • 3Docherty
  • 8Kerr
  • 4CorsieBooked at 87mins
  • 9WeirSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 17HansonSubstituted forClellandat 45'minutes
  • 13RossSubstituted forEmslieat 45'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forArnotat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alexander
  • 6Robertson
  • 10Graham
  • 14Arthur
  • 16Murray
  • 18Emslie
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Clark
  • 22Eddie
  • 23Arnot
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Clark

Hungary

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Bíró
  • 18KovácsSubstituted forSavanyaat 86'minutes
  • 20TurányiSubstituted forFördosat 45'minutes
  • 23Nemeth
  • 14Németh
  • 3CsiszárSubstituted forCsányiat 70'minutes
  • 19Zeller
  • 6FenyvesiSubstituted forKocsánat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 8SzabóSubstituted forVachterat 45'minutes
  • 21ZágorSubstituted forPápaiat 45'minutes
  • 10Vágó

Substitutes

  • 1Eros
  • 2Fördos
  • 7Kovács
  • 9Savanya
  • 11Oláh
  • 13Pápai
  • 15Vachter
  • 16Csányi
  • 17Kocsán
  • 22Schildkraut
Referee:
Veronika Kovarova

Match Stats

Home TeamScotlandAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Csilla Savanya (Hungary Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1). Lana Clelland (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Loretta Németh (Hungary Women) left footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Loretta Németh should be disappointed.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0(2), Hungary Women 0(1). Samantha Kerr (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Scotland 0(1), Hungary Women 0(1). Dóra Zeller (Hungary Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0(1), Hungary Women 0(1). Claire Emslie (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0(1). Fanni Vágó (Hungary Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0.

  11. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0.

  12. Post update

    Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fanni Vágó (Hungary Women).

  14. Post update

    Samantha Kerr (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Loretta Németh (Hungary Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Lizzie Arnot replaces Abigail Harrison.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Docherty (Scotland).

  18. Post update

    Fanni Vachter (Hungary Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Petra Kocsán (Hungary Women) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  20. Post update

    Lana Clelland (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

