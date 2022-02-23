Last updated on .From the section Europa League

James Tavernier's penalty sent Rangers on their way to a stunning first-leg win in Dortmund

Europa League: Rangers v Borussia Dortmund Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on the BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810 MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants "another beautiful night" against a Borussia Dortmund side who are again set to be without Erling Haaland.

Having missed four games with a muscle injury, superstar striker Haaland has resumed full training but reportedly was not part of the travelling squad.

Rangers - who will be without Aaron Ramsey - have a 4-2 lead at home on Thursday after a famous first-leg win.

Asked if Haaland's absence is a bonus, Leon Balogun said: "Yes and no."

The defender, aiming to help Rangers reach the Europa League last 16 for the third consecutive season, added: "In these competitions you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best. So from that perspective it is a sad thing.

"But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, he is going to weaken them up front.

"Then again they have enough to compensate, not at the same level probably - so mixed feelings. But definitely not going to complain about it."

Team news

January loan signing from Juventus Ramsey will again be absent from the Rangers squad, having missed Sunday's draw with Dundee United.

Balogun returns after missing two games and could replace Filip Helander in defence, with the latter not in Rangers' Europa League squad.

As well as Haaland, Dortmund are without attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna, who faces two weeks out with a thigh injury suffered against Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

Defender Dan-Axel Zagadou also won't feature at Ibrox, having torn a muscle in the same game.

What did they say?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We had a great performance last week and we know it is only halfway. Our focus is to play as strong as possible and aim to win the match.

"To begin the game and sit deep, I don't think that's in our system. With the backing of our fans we want another beautiful European night at Ibrox as we aim to get into the next round."

What did we learn about Dortmund?

The alarming defensive flaws of Marco Rose's side were laid bare last week as Rangers raced 3-0 ahead before ending the night with a two-goal margin of victory.

Dortmund couldn't cope with Rangers' high pressing and attacking approach, with Ryan Kent's direct running a particular menace.

Even though the Germans will again be without talisman Haaland, they are fearsome going forward and it would be foolish to write off their chances of retrieving the tie.

Dortmund responded to their dismal European showing by hammering Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 at the weekend and the late goal from Raphael Guerreiro at home to Rangers provides hope of a turnaround in Glasgow.