Bodo/Glimt v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou's side will not train on Norwegians' artificial pitch

Last updated on .From the section Football

Daizen Maeda's header
Celtic have it all to do in Norway after losing 3-1 in the first leg, with Daizen Maeda's header providing their only goal
Celtic have chosen not to train on Bodo/Glimt's artificial pitch because it makes "zero difference" to their hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League last 16, says Ange Postecoglou.

The Scottish side take a 3-1 deficit into the play-off second leg at the Aspmyra Stadion in the Arctic Circle.

Norwegian champions Bobo/Glimt are unbeaten in 13 home games, including a 6-1 group-stage rout of Roma.

"There are no easy solutions," said manager Postecoglou.

"We have already had two games this year on an artificial pitch so there is not a great deal to be gained. Us flying there today [Wednesday] and having a session on their pitch is going to make absolutely zero difference.

"Every week has a different challenge. If you are expecting that after one session you are going to find some miracle that you haven't thought about, that is going to win you the game, then you fall into the wrong trap.

"I have been involved in football for a long time, especially at national team level but even in Australia, where you have to deal with extreme climatic conditions, extreme pitch conditions.

"And what I found in the end is that the best approach is to make sure that your players are always prepared to deal with whatever challenges there are."

Team news

Celtic have no fresh injury worries from Sunday's 3-2 win over Dundee which extended their lead at the top of the Premiership to three points.

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is ineligible, while attacking midfielders Mikey Johnston and David Turnbull and forward Albian Ajeti remain out.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We will go out there and do what we try to do every week, that is be aggressive, dominate the game, create chances and score goals and so our approach will be exactly the same.

"They were a lot more clinical with their fewer attempts on goal than we were so we need to improve that."

What did we learn about Bobo/Glimt?

The Norwegian champions proved to be a slick, well-organised and effective counter-attacking unit. They were ruthless at Celtic Park - scoring with all but one of their four shots on target - and showed no signs of ring-rust in their first competitive outing for 10 weeks.

Despite the departure of a host of key players in their domestic close-season, Bodo/Glimt's style remains intact and one of their new recruits, striker Runar Espejord, paved the way to victory with an early opener.

Kjetil Knutsen's side also adroitly disrupted Celtic's flow, with several second-half stoppages, and the visitors can expect more of the same in Norway as they chase the tie.

