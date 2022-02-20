Bielsa praises Leeds' 'strong' second-half start against Manchester United

The giant flag raised at Elland Road before kick-off bore the face of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and was emblazoned with the words: "Teacher. Visionary. Legend."

And as the final whistle sounded after the sort of thrill ride that has been the Argentine's template during his time in charge, this time ending in a 4-2 defeat by Manchester United, the whole stadium echoed to the name of the enigmatic coach who has allowed one of England's great old footballing institutions to live the dream once more.

Bielsea struck the trademark pose - rain-soaked, crouching, staring at the floor - as what threatened to be one of his most famous victories ended in a loss that makes even the Leeds fans who adore him increasingly nervous about how this season might end.

This week, for the first time since he was appointed in June 2018, the noise around Bielsa's potential departure has reached levels where even potential successors, in this case American Jesse Marsch, have been touted.

Bielsa, as ever, refuses to be drawn into talk about his future until he is ready to make a decision. And rightly so given his main priority now is, whatever decision he takes, ensuring Leeds United are in the Premier League next season.

Even in defeat, the whole of Elland Road rose for their beloved Bielsa in a show of unconditional love that has characterised that relationship since he arrived in West Yorkshire. Just speaking with Leeds fans around the stadium confirmed that not even relegation will shape their feelings for him any other way.

And yet, there is a worrying, fragile look to this Leeds United side that Bielsa, a coach not renowned for wearing the cloak of conservatism or switching a long-held philosophy, must somehow arrest and quickly.

The four goals Leeds conceded here made it 50 in the Premier League this season, and there is a soft underbelly Bielsa is either unwilling or unable to cure.

Harry Maguire powered past the softest of challenges from Diego Llorente for Manchester United's first goal, not helped by chronic indecision from goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Bruno Fernandes was left unattended by three defenders for the second, while goals three and four from Fred and Anthony Elanga came with Leeds caught short at the back.

Even when Leeds almost took the roof off an electric Elland Road to draw level with two goals inside a minute from Rodrigo and Raphinha, there was never a sense they had the game under control. It was wild, frenetic and ultimately all done in a losing cause.

In Bielsa's defence, and he does not like to work with a big squad, Leeds have been holed below the waterline by injuries to their best midfielder Kalvin Phillips, most potent striker Patrick Bamford and defensive leader Liam Cooper.

Most sides would feel those blows but Leeds are suffering them even more.

The romantics would never want this love affair between Leeds and Bielsa to end in relegation, but football does not really do romance. He now needs to find a way to get results.

Speculation about his future can wait - but it does not stop us examining what Bielsa has brought to the Premier League, what he has done at Leeds and what he would leave behind should he depart in another couple of months.

Leeds United have been compelling, attractive viewing under Bielsa since their return to the Premier League at the start of last season, finishing a hugely creditable ninth.

They have been brave, entertaining and have never taken a backwards step, although those who are not Bielsa disciples will rightly point to how defensive flaws have not been cured, how he is a stranger to any sort of pragmatism that might be considered negative.

He has delivered the coaching expertise that has dragged more out of many of his players that a lot of observers - and perhaps even the players themselves - thought possible.

Bielsa has brought respectability and a measure of continuity to a club that was mired in a football and financial mess in the preceding years, dropping into the third tier, employing 15 managers (16 if we throw in the two days Gwyn Williams had the title in January 2008) in a period of untold turbulence from May 2004.

Leeds ended up in places they never thought possible, such as the third tier, while the same could be said for Bielsa, but they ended in the more palatable location of the Premier League.

Bielsa risks everything on his attacking philosophy. It can be deeply flawed and has been exposed as such, but the spectacle and excitement it has brought back to Elland Road overrides any downside as far as his adoring fans are concerned.

It may well be that Bielsa's reign is losing momentum. It may well be that if he cannot arrest the current decline that the fervent fanbase who worship him will end the season knee-deep in chewed fingernails.

What is beyond doubt, however, is that no matter what fate befalls Leeds United, and whatever decision Bielsa makes, this was another afternoon when those same supporters demonstrated nothing will diminish his status.

Bielsa has brought them too much for that.