Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan0SassuoloSassuolo2

Inter Milan 0-2 Sassuolo: Simeone Inzaghi's side miss chance to top Serie A

Inter Milan players look dejected
Inter Milan missed the chance to take top spot in Serie A

Champions Inter Milan lost ground in the Serie A title race after a shock home defeat to Sassuolo.

Simone Inzaghi went into Sunday's fixture knowing AC Milan - league leaders by two points - had only drawn at Salernitana on Saturday.

But they were stunned when Giacomo Raspadori put Sassuolo ahead and Gianluca Scamacca doubled the lead.

Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez squandered chances as Inter stayed second.

Even when they did find the net, four minutes into added time, Stefan de Vrij's effort was ruled out by VAR.

Inzaghi's side still have a game in hand on AC Milan and a win would give them top spot.

But this was a wasted opportunity and owed to a slack start and their failure to make 17 shots at goal count for more.

It continues a worrying run of form for Inter who were beaten at home by Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and have now won just one of their last five games in Serie A.

Sassuolo in contrast ended a four-game winless run in the league and now sit 11th.

Forward Domenico Berardi was on hand to create their opener and he is now the only player in double figures for both goals and assists in Serie A this season.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forDzekoat 45'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 78'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 78'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7Sánchez
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 38Sangalli
  • 42Casadei
  • 47Carboni
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17MüldürBooked at 59mins
  • 21Chiriches
  • 5AyhanSubstituted forTressoldi Nettoat 45'minutes
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forde Souzaat 71'minutes
  • 8Lopez
  • 25BerardiSubstituted forPelusoat 89'minutes
  • 18RaspadoriBooked at 49mins
  • 23TraorèSubstituted forHarrouiat 78'minutes
  • 91ScamaccaSubstituted forDefrelat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 7Oddei
  • 11Ciervo
  • 13Peluso
  • 15Konradsen Ceïde
  • 20Harroui
  • 24Satalino
  • 44Tressoldi Netto
  • 56Pegolo
  • 92Defrel
  • 97de Souza
Referee:
Francesco Fourneau

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home29
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Sassuolo 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Sassuolo 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Ruan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Inter Milan 0-2 Sassuolo.

  6. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Federico Peluso replaces Domenico Berardi.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  15. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo).

  18. Booking

    Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

  20. Post update

    Ruan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan26175452282456
2Inter Milan25166355223354
3Napoli25165446172953
4Juventus26138538231547
5Atalanta25128546301644
6Lazio25126752391342
7Fiorentina25133944341042
8Roma26125944341041
9Hellas Verona2610794942737
10Torino2596103226633
11Sassuolo268994344-133
12Empoli2687113850-1231
13Bologna2484122940-1128
14Spezia2575132746-1926
15Sampdoria2675143542-726
16Udinese235993040-1024
17Venezia2557132344-2122
18Cagliari2549122546-2121
19Genoa26113122247-2516
20Salernitana2435161955-3614
View full Italian Serie A table

