Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United accept manager's resignation

Darren Ferguson
Darren Ferguson led Peterborough United to promotion from League One last season

Championship club Peterborough United have confirmed they have accepted manager Darren Ferguson's resignation.

Ferguson, 50, departs with the club second-from-bottom in the Championship after a 1-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Derby County on Saturday.

In his three spells as manager, he led Peterborough to four promotions including from League One last season.

"I want to personally thank him for all his hard work," co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said in a club statement.external-link

Ferguson himself issued a statement through the League Managers Association saying he had come to the decision after "serious consideration".

"After working tirelessly and winning promotion to the Championship, I genuinely hope that the club can find a way to remain there," the former Preston and Doncaster boss said.

"I would like to express my respect for Darragh MacAnthony, who has shown endless support and commitment to Peterborough United throughout the years.

"I'm sure the fans will continue to get behind him and the new management no matter what the position of the club is."

MacAnthony, who accepted Ferguson's resignation following a phone call on Sunday, added: "Myself and my two partners regard Darren as one of the greatest managers of this football club, most certainly in the modern era.

"The success we have enjoyed with him at the helm has been unrivalled and he will always be described as a legend by myself and my partners."

Peterborough are without a win in their past nine Championship matches and defeat at Derby saw them drop below the Rams and five points adrift of safety.

The club are yet to confirm who will take charge of the team before their next match at Championship leaders Fulham on Wednesday.

  • Comment posted by TonyCinAZ, today at 21:04

    Did he jump or was he pushed. After all DMac's recent bluster about never sacking him and giving him a new 3 year contract maybe some behind the scenes stuff to satisfy both parties?? What price Steve Evens as caretaker until the end of the season??

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 21:02

    Ferguson should go for the St Mirren manager job. His father Alex did well there.

  • Comment posted by Roy Creed, today at 21:01

    A small town club with low attendances, making it extremely difficult financially to compete in the Championship. We can’t pay salaries other clubs do, so we will never be able to compete for the best players, so any manager would find it difficult to compete in this division. We beat much bigger clubs to promotion last year, so overall Ferguson did well with the resources he was provided with.

  • Comment posted by DAVIDS, today at 21:01

    Grant McCann can work on a shoe strong budget and did miracles at Hull under much more difficult conditions than at Peterbrough. From a hull fan who wishes McCann was still in charge

  • Comment posted by Mr Moody, today at 20:58

    Get Neil Warnock in asap !!!

  • Comment posted by jol, today at 20:57

    Hope his wife ok

  • Comment posted by Ancient Mariner, today at 20:53

    One point from three games involving relegation rivals along with co-owners who didn't give him the funds for players good enough to compete in the Championship did for him. Three promotions for a club on gates of less than 10,000 was nothing short of miraculous. I'm saddened he wasn't backed by the owners and I fear for the club's future on their downward spiral.

  • Comment posted by Kai, today at 20:51

    If only he'd had someone to coach him in the game, someone who could stay sober .

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 20:47

    Well done Darren you have left club in a better state then when you joined for your second spell good luck for the future

    • Reply posted by man u fan, today at 20:49

      man u fan replied:
      My mistake meant 3rd spell

  • Comment posted by ForeverPosh, today at 20:40

    Greatest Posh manager of the modern era? - probably of any era. He got the club punching above its weight and brought us some wonderful moments. His record speaks for itself.

  • Comment posted by manutd fan, today at 20:40

    son of Englands finelst manager, his success was only held back due to his tenure at this tinpot club GGMU

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 20:45

      Phil replied:
      He doesn't seem to have inherited his father's skills unfortunately, only his sense of entitlement.

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 20:39

    Relegated for sure.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 20:37

    The bottom line is only one can stay up out of Barnsley, Peterborough, Reading and Wayne Rooney’s Derby County and nobody and Waylon means nobody wants WRDC to stay up.
    Waylon would offer his services to keep Peterborough up as manager, nobody would or want to let Waylon down…..
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Frankie Magners, today at 20:41

      Frankie Magners replied:
      Waylon is talking rubbish

  • Comment posted by Regnet76, today at 20:35

    He will be back for a 4th spell

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 20:34

    They say 'never go back' but Fergie did twice. Got the Posh promoted every time. Thanks for that. Will always remember beating Huddersfield at Old Trafford in play offs.

  • Comment posted by alext165, today at 20:25

    Sad day for The Posh, Darren Ferguson has been an amazing Posh manager! Good luck to him but now The Posh need a good manager to step in, maybe Grant McCann will come back

  • Comment posted by Skyblue86, today at 20:25

    Seriously thought Posh would get out of trouble until the last 2 results, need to get a recognised Championship Manager next time. Good luck Posh fans

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 20:23

    Cant see who will work with the chairman

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 20:22

    Hands off nigel clough

  • Comment posted by HarleyD, today at 20:20

    Where next for Fergie? A long paid holiday for him I bet till next season.

