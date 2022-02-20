Match ends, USA 5, New Zealand 0.
New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored three own goals and was substituted at half time in a heavy defeat to the United States at the SheBelieves Cup.
Moore, who plays for Championship leaders Liverpool, scored twice at the wrong end in the first six minutes.
Things got worse for Moore when she poked another one past goalkeeper Erin Nayler before half time.
Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh also scored for the US in the second half.
Moore's hat-trick of own goals - scored with her left foot, right foot and a header - contributed to New Zealand's second defeat at the SheBelieves Cup.
They lost 1-0 to Iceland on Friday, while the US drew with the Czech Republic.
Both teams play their remaining fixture on Wednesday, 23 February with New Zealand taking on the Czech Republic and the US facing Iceland.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 8Huerta
- 15Cook
- 4SauerbrunnSubstituted forDavidsonat 45'minutes
- 19Fox
- 13SanchezSubstituted forPughat 67'minutes
- 17SullivanSubstituted forHowellat 55'minutes
- 22Mewis
- 23PurceSubstituted forRodmanat 56'minutesSubstituted forat 82'minutes
- 20MacarioSubstituted forHatchat 45'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rodman
- 3Williams
- 5O'Hara
- 6Gautrat
- 7Hatch
- 9Pugh
- 10Howell
- 12Davidson
- 14Sonnett
- 16Lavelle
- 18Murphy
- 21Kingsbury
New Zealand
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nayler
- 4BottBooked at 12mins
- 5MooreSubstituted forStottat 40'minutes
- 3BungeBooked at 70mins
- 7RileySubstituted forAntonat 73'minutes
- 14Bowen
- 2Percival
- 12HassettSubstituted forCleverleyat 22'minutes
- 13SatchellSubstituted forHandat 73'minutes
- 17WilkinsonSubstituted forRolstonat 73'minutes
- 11ChanceSubstituted forRennieat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Stott
- 9Rennie
- 10Hand
- 15Cleverley
- 16Rolston
- 19Anton
- 20Steinmetz
- 21Esson
- 22Ward
- 23Alfeld
- Referee:
- María Carvajal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 5, New Zealand 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sofia Huerta (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Katie Bowen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ashley Hatch (USA) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! USA 5, New Zealand 0. Mallory Pugh (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Hatch with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Rolston (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elizabeth Anton (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mallory Pugh (USA) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lynn Williams.
Post update
Trinity Rodman went off injured after USA had used all subs.
Post update
Jaelin Howell (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle Rennie (New Zealand).
Post update
Hand ball by Ashley Hatch (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Emma Rolston replaces Hannah Wilkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Jacqui Hand replaces Paige Satchell.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Elizabeth Anton replaces Ali Riley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lynn Williams (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mallory Pugh with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Daisy Cleverley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Claudia Bunge (New Zealand) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- Gassed Up: Rapper Mist takes on celebrity opponents in a daring driving challenge
- Villanelle and Eve are back: Watch the trailer for the extraordinary new series of Killing Eve