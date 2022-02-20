Scottish Gossip: St Mirren, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Ex-Hibernian manager Jack Ross has rejected an offer to return to former club St Mirren. (Scottish Sun)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has presented his case to become St Mirren's next boss, but the ex-Scotland and Celtic skipper will face tough competition from Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith. (Daily Record)
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew could both face potential retrospective bans for challenges made in Sunday's clash at Tannadice. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his focus is on addressing his side's concerns and not Rangers' results. (The Scotsman)
Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes insists his side can close the nine-point gap on rivals Hearts in third place. (Daily Record)
Ex-Celtic midfielder Kris Commons believes time is running out for Rangers' Aaron Ramsey to make a meaningful impact at Ibrox after he missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United. (Football Scotland)
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie says European qualification is the Pittodrie club's target this season after the appointment of new manager Jim Goodwin. (Press & Journal)