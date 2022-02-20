Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town are 19th in League One and two points off the relegation places

Fleetwood Town's League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday has been postponed due to storm damage to their Highbury Stadium home.

Fleetwood said that high winds caused by Storm Franklin had caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course, they added.

The north of England has been one of the worst regions hit, with three named storms in the course of one week after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.