Brian Rice: Ex-Hamilton Academical boss appointed Alloa manager

New Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice had been out of work since leaving Hamilton Academical in August last year

Ex-Hamilton Academical boss Brian Rice has been appointed manager of Scottish League 1 side Alloa Athletic.

The 58-year-old, who left Hamilton in August last year, replaces former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson, who resigned last week.

The third-tier side suffered relegation to League 1 last season and are currently languishing in seventh place.

"I'm very pleased to be here," Rice said. "It's a club I've known for years."

