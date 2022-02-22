Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
VillarrealVillarreal0JuventusJuventus1

Villarreal v Juventus

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 18Moreno
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 10Iborra
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 25Aurier
  • 35Jörgensen

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 14McKennie
  • 27Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin
  • 46Soulé
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  4. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).

  6. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Álvaro Morata tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).

  9. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 0, Juventus 1. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danilo.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories