Villarreal v Juventus

Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 11Chukwueze
- 6Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 18Moreno
- 17Lo Celso
- 15Danjuma
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 10Iborra
- 12Estupiñán
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16Dia
- 21Pino
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 25Aurier
- 35Jörgensen
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 14McKennie
- 27Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Vlahovic
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 23Pinsoglio
- 28Zakaria
- 36Perin
- 46Soulé
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Juventus. Álvaro Morata tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 0, Juventus 1. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danilo.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.