Stephen Robinson's side are in the League One relegation zone

Morecambe have "reluctantly" given St Mirren permission to speak to manager Stephen Robinson about the vacancy at the Scottish Premiership club.

The 47-year-old signed a three-year contract with newly promoted Morecambe in June, six months after ending a three-year spell with Motherwell.

St Mirren are seeking a successor to Jim Goodwin, who has joined Aberdeen.

Morecambe, currently sitting fourth bottom in League One, confirmed they have had an approach for Robinson.

"We hope for a swift resolution to this matter," they said on their website.

Heart of Midlothian have already given former striker Steven Naismith permission to speak to St Mirren about their vacancy, while fellow former Scotland international Scott Brown, now captain of Aberdeen, is also on their shortlist.

St Mirren currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership, one place behind Motherwell, Dundee United and Hibernian but with a game in hand, and having gone eight matches without a defeat.

Morecambe, making their debut in England's third tier, are in the relegation places having gone five games without a victory.

Former Northern Ireland, Bournemouth and Luton Town midfielder Robinson's first appointment in Scotland came as assistant to Ian Baraclough with Motherwell and he also assisted national team boss Michael O'Neill.

He became Oldham Athletic manager in 2016 but left after seven months before returning to Fir Park as manager and leading his side to the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals, losing to Celtic each time.