Arnold Clark Cup
SpainSpain1CanadaCanada0

Arnold Clark Cup: Spain v Canada

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 4García Gómez
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
  • 6Bonmatí Conca
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 14Putellas Segura
  • 18Cardona De Miguel
  • 10Hermoso Fuentes
  • 8Del Castillo

Substitutes

  • 2Batlle Pascual
  • 3Aleixandri López
  • 7Guerrero Sanmartín
  • 9González Rodríguez
  • 11Sarriegi Isasa
  • 13Paños García-Villamil
  • 17García Córdoba
  • 19Carmona García
  • 20Pereira Cejudo
  • 21Eizagirre Lasa
  • 22Pina
  • 23Rodríguez Rivero

Canada

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Sheridan
  • 8Riviere
  • 3Buchanan
  • 4Zadorsky
  • 10Lawrence
  • 17Fleming
  • 11Scott
  • 25Alidou
  • 16Beckie
  • 9Huitema
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 2Chapman
  • 5Quinn
  • 7Grosso
  • 13Schmidt
  • 14Carle
  • 15Prince
  • 20Boychuk
  • 22D'Angelo
  • 24Gilles
  • 26Lacasse
  • 27Yekka
  • 29Pickett

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamCanada
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 1, Canada 0. Alexia Putellas (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mapi León (Spain).

  4. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sheila García.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sheila García.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sheila García (Spain).

  9. Post update

    Jordyn Huitema (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deanne Rose (Canada) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jayde Riviere with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Canada) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aitana Bonmatí (Spain).

  13. Post update

    Ashley Lawrence (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marta Cardona (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordyn Huitema (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janine Beckie.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31202115
2Canada31112204
3England20201102
4Germany201112-11
