Arnold Clark Cup: Spain v Canada

Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gallardo Núñez
- 4García Gómez
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 16León Cebrián
- 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
- 6Bonmatí Conca
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 14Putellas Segura
- 18Cardona De Miguel
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 8Del Castillo
Substitutes
- 2Batlle Pascual
- 3Aleixandri López
- 7Guerrero Sanmartín
- 9González Rodríguez
- 11Sarriegi Isasa
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 17García Córdoba
- 19Carmona García
- 20Pereira Cejudo
- 21Eizagirre Lasa
- 22Pina
- 23Rodríguez Rivero
Canada
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Sheridan
- 8Riviere
- 3Buchanan
- 4Zadorsky
- 10Lawrence
- 17Fleming
- 11Scott
- 25Alidou
- 16Beckie
- 9Huitema
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 2Chapman
- 5Quinn
- 7Grosso
- 13Schmidt
- 14Carle
- 15Prince
- 20Boychuk
- 22D'Angelo
- 24Gilles
- 26Lacasse
- 27Yekka
- 29Pickett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Canada 0. Alexia Putellas (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.
Foul by Mapi León (Spain).
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sheila García.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sheila García.
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Sheila García (Spain).
Jordyn Huitema (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Deanne Rose (Canada) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jayde Riviere with a cross.
Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Canada) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aitana Bonmatí (Spain).
Ashley Lawrence (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marta Cardona (Spain).
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.
Attempt blocked. Jordyn Huitema (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.