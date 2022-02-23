EnglandEngland19:30GermanyGermany
Follow live coverage of England v Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Roebuck
- 12Bronze
- 6Bright
- 15Carter
- 5Greenwood
- 4Walsh
- 14Stanway
- 8Williamson
- 9White
- 7Kirby
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Earps
- 2Daly
- 3Stokes
- 10Toone
- 13Hampton
- 16Mead
- 17Parris
- 18Nobbs
- 19Charles
- 20Scott
- 22Russo
- 23Zelem
Germany
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Frohms
- 2Kleinherne
- 8Feldkamp
- 15Gwinn
- 4Rall
- 20Magull
- 13Däbritz
- 25Dongus
- 19Bühl
- 18Anyomi
- 7Schüller