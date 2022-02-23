Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland19:30GermanyGermany
Venue: Molineux Stadium, England

England v Germany

Last updated on .From the section England

Follow live coverage of England v Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Roebuck
  • 12Bronze
  • 6Bright
  • 15Carter
  • 5Greenwood
  • 4Walsh
  • 14Stanway
  • 8Williamson
  • 9White
  • 7Kirby
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Earps
  • 2Daly
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Toone
  • 13Hampton
  • 16Mead
  • 17Parris
  • 18Nobbs
  • 19Charles
  • 20Scott
  • 22Russo
  • 23Zelem

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Frohms
  • 2Kleinherne
  • 8Feldkamp
  • 15Gwinn
  • 4Rall
  • 20Magull
  • 13Däbritz
  • 25Dongus
  • 19Bühl
  • 18Anyomi
  • 7Schüller

Substitutes

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Spain31202115
    2Canada31112204
    3England20201102
    4Germany201112-11
    View full Arnold Clark Cup table

    Top Stories