Former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has been out of management for eight years.

Reading interim manager Paul Ince says improving the Royals' defence will be one of his main tasks as he tries to keep the club in the Championship.

The former England midfielder was put in temporary charge after the departure of Veljko Paunovic, who left after two wins from his last 15 league games.

Reading sit 21st in the table - five points above the drop zone - having let in a league-high 62 goals this season.

"There is a job to be done," Ince told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"They have asked me to come in and help the team out. How long that is going to be? I don't know."

'We played like Barcelona'

Reading won Paunovic's last game in charge at Preston, leading to some raised eyebrows over the timing of the Serbian's departure.

"I watched the first half against Preston and I thought we were like Barcelona," Ince, who is returning to the dug out for the first time since managing Blackpool in 2014, said.

"There's not a lot that needs to be done to this team. There are tweaks here and tweaks there - we have conceded so many goals - but they are a fantastic bunch of players.

"But then you see the frailties," the 54-year-old former Blackburn boss admitted.

"We've got enough up front to cause problems, but if you don't keep the back door shut, you are going to struggle."

Ince's comeback to management has also raised questions about whether he is looking for a full-time return to the job, but he said: "You can't think about long-term in this game, no-one can.

"I've been in relegation battles - I know the experience and how much it hurts.

"It is a challenge, but I don't shirk challenges."