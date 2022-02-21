Watch Magill's two goals as Northern Ireland draw with Switzerland

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns says the squad have endeavoured to use their training camp in Spain as a "stepping stone" to the World Cup qualifiers and European Championship.

NI followed victory over the Faroe Islands with a creditable 2-2 draw with Switzerland in Marbella.

This summer's Euros in England will be NI's first-ever tournament appearance.

"We've taken this trip away to Spain as a stepping stone and to work towards the Euros," said Burns.

"It is competitive and I think it's important that we had games against higher ranked teams to show our capability.

The Glentoran keeper added: "The likes of Switzerland, who are 17th in the world, for us to go and compete against them, it's good to show that we're building towards that and that we're there for a reason and that it's not by chance.

"We've deserved to be there and to get competitive games, it's good to have and to build on from it extensively and to go in with different gameplans, it's a whole different type of way we've been brought up to play now."

Northern Ireland face Romania in their final Marbella friendly on Wednesday before switching focus to April's crunch World Cup qualifying double-header against Austria and England.

As part of Kenny Shiels' side's preparations for their Euros bow, 22 domestic-based players are being put through their paces in a seven-month full-time professional set-up, the fruits of which could be seen during a commendable display against a Swiss side sitting 29 places higher in the world rankings.

Burns, who made her Northern Ireland debut in 2013, believes the camp in Spain over the past week will help sharpen the team's competitive edge ahead of the most significant year in their history.

And the 24-year-old is excited for a return to World Cup qualifying action as Northern Ireland bid to reach the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

"Even going into April, they're preparing us for the big stage in July, but we can't overlook these games in April because we've set a mark on how good we are to be in the finals," she said.

"A few of us have a little belief that the World Cup can be on the horizon now too because we're competing to get in with the likes of Austria and England."

Training camp has boosted team's morale - Andrews

Burns' Glentoran team-mate Joely Andrews, meanwhile, feels the Marbella training camp's tournament-esque set-up has served to strengthen the bond between the players, both on and off the pitch.

"Obviously this camp replicates the way it's going to be when we go to the Euros," said the 19-year-old midfielder.

"It's great to have all the English and Scottish-based players back in as well.

"So it's nice to get away and have everybody back together again. It's been a while since our last camp.

"Being out here in a more relaxed environment than when it's competitive, everybody's getting game time, but off the pitch is where we've been able to relax with your team-mates and it just really helps the team morale being able to bond and be together off the pitch."