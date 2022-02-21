Last updated on .From the section Queen of Sth

Can Willie Gibson point Queen of the South in the right direction?

Queen of the South have confirmed that midfielder Willie Gibson and fellow interim boss Grant Murray will remain in charge until the end of the season.

Queens drew their first game under the caretaker management team 0-0 at home to leaders Arbroath on Saturday.

Allan Johnston's near three-year spell in charge ended on 13 February with his side bottom of the Championship.

Gibson had indicated his interest in taking charge but wanted his former Kilmarnock team-mate alongside him.

An "absolutely thrilled" and "honoured" Gibson, the 37-year-old who returned to his first club in 2019, explained that he wanted the 46-year-old appointed so he could continue playing.

"He is someone I trust," he told the Dumfries club's website. "We know how big a task it is going to be, but the signs on Saturday were encouraging and we will work as hard as possible to keep us in the Championship".

Former defender Murray previously managed Raith Rovers, with whom he won the Challenge Cup during a three-year spell that ended in 2015.

Since leaving Stark's Rovers, Murray has coached at Hibernian's academy and been assistant manager of Edinburgh City and Queen's Park.