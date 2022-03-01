National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport30204660273364
2Chesterfield301610453292458
3Boreham Wood27168337172056
4Wrexham29167650282255
5Halifax28166643222154
6Solihull Moors29158647272053
7Notts County28157652302252
8Bromley28156745331251
9Grimsby291541045301549
10Dag & Red29134125041943
11Torquay30127114544143
12Southend29117113239-740
13Yeovil29108112729-238
14Maidenhead United2897123549-1434
15Eastleigh3097142943-1434
16Woking30103174347-433
17Altrincham3096154354-1133
18Wealdstone2988133042-1232
19Barnet3088143456-2232
20Aldershot3087153348-1531
21Weymouth3057183054-2422
22King's Lynn2844202555-3016
23Dover3015242266-44-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC