Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Max Watters spent the first half of this season on loan at MK Dons

Cardiff City striker Max Watters is facing at least six weeks out with an ankle injury.

Watters, 22, sustained the injury during training last week.

"It's never nice to lose a player. It's really unfortunate how it happened," said Cardiff manager Steve Morison.

"It goes with the territory. He'll be fine hopefully. Six weeks is the minimum. Hopefully he doesn't need surgery or anything like that."

Centre-backs Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison remain long-term absentees, but midfielder Joe Ralls could return for Wednesday's Championship match at Huddersfield Town.

"Rallsy came back in training yesterday," said Morison. "If he comes through training he will be available for selection as well."

The timing of Watters' injury is unfortunate, coming soon after what Morison described as a "brilliant" meeting which helped clear the air following his first-half substitution of the striker.

Morison said Watters was "not good enough" after replacing him during the 2-0 win over Coventry City earlier this month.