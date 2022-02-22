Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Alfie May scored four times for Cheltenham as he helped them twice come from behind to draw with Wycombe

Cheltenham Town's Alfie May believes he is hitting his peak after becoming the first player to score four goals in a Football League match for the club.

Striker May scored four times in the Robins' remarkable 5-5 comeback against Wycombe Wanderers.

The former non-league player, 28, has 15 league goals this season, already the most anyone has recorded for the Robins during a League One campaign.

He is also closing in on Cheltenham's all-time EFL goal record.

Julian Alsop holds that record, with 39. May is currently on 30.

"I'm 28 and probably in my peak. I don't want to stop now, I want to carry on and score as many goals as I possibly can," May told BBC Points West.

May joined Cheltenham in 2020 after spending three seasons with Doncaster Rovers.

Prior to that, he began his career playing for the likes of Chatham Town, Erith & Belvedere FC and Hythe Town in the lower ranks of English football.

He scored nine goals last season as Cheltenham secured the League Two title to win promotion, but has been prolific this season, scoring eight times in the past four matches.

Cheltenham, who entered the Football League for the first time in 1999, are currently 15th in League One and have never finished higher than 17th in the division.

May credits his success with maturing as a player over the past two years.

"Maybe when I first started, it was the enjoyment of being a footballer, every day smiling, joking and training and just mucking around," he said.

"It got to a point where I was doing it for myself. I had no children, was just enjoying that moment.

"My wife and kids, I do it for them every day now. I just want to try and be the best I can every day for them.

"A lot of gym work this year, and the lads, I think the lads have been so supportive and I couldn't do it without them and the staff. It's a team game."

Manager Michael Duff, who signed the forward in 2020, believes May's success is down to two years of hard work.

Duff said: "He came in a couple of years ago and we thought he was a good player, but I don't think he'd mind me saying he probably wasn't a great pro in terms of doing all the extras stuff in the gym, the bits that people don't see.

"He's reaping his rewards for all his hard work now and he's been instrumental in what we've done in the last couple of years.

"He's 28 in his age but in terms of his football age I think he's still quite young with his development."

May is Cheltenham's top scorer this season, with 18 goals

May said he doubts he will "ever play in a game like that again" after the draw with Wycombe, which saw Cheltenham twice come from two goals down to earn a point on the road.

It was also the first time May had scored a league hat-trick.

"Everything I touched went in. I probably could have maybe scored a few more," he said.

"As a striker, it's probably the best feeling in the world; sticking the ball in the back of the net."

Despite an offer from a club in the United States, May signed a new long-term deal with Cheltenham in January to keep him at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

"This group of lads and last year, it's so important that we keep making history for the fans, because the support that we've had from fans this year has been amazing," May said.