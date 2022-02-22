Tom Lawrence (left) was sent off for the third time in his career in the game against Peterbrough

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has defended his decision to send captain Tom Lawrence away on a break following his red card against Peterborough.

Lawrence was sent off for a challenge on Posh's Nathan Thompson just after half-time in the Rams' 1-0 win and will miss the next three games.

"He's gone away. I've told him to go and get some sun," Rooney told BBC Radio Derby.

"He let himself and the team down but it's important how we manage him."

Lawrence was given a straight red card by referee James Linnington after he caught Thompson with his leading arm in a challenge two minutes into the second half at Pride Park on Saturday.

After the game Rooney called the sending-off "silly" and said Lawrence had "lost his head", but insists coming down hard on the player who has been such a key figure in the Rams' gutsy fight against relegation would not be the right way to go.

"You can fine a player for these types of things and make them come in and train every day doing double sessions, but I think that's the wrong approach," Rooney said.

"It's important to get him rested up. This is an opportunity, he's played a lot of games and put a lot of work in. We have to look at it that way."

Lawrence, who is Derby's top scorer this season, with nine goals, will miss Wednesday's home game with Millwall, and trips to Luton and Cardiff on 23 and 26 February respectively.

Under Rooney, the up-for-sale Rams have mounted an impressive bid to avoid a relegation that looked inevitable following a 21-point deduction for breaching financial rules and going into administration in November that left them 18 points adrift of safety.

But, despite that testing backdrop, Rooney is sure his treatment of Lawrence is the best way forward.

"Do we want to over-work him and have him tired for when he comes back or get him back as fresh as he can be? Rooney said.

"He's the captain and leader and we need him back fresh and fit.

"I can understand how that question [being lenient] might come up but I have to do everything I can to make sure he's right when he comes back."