Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has warned his side they face "a hostile atmosphere" in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie away to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The opening game is in Spain before the return at Old Trafford on 15 March.

"Some of our players will not be received with a red carpet," said Rangnick.

"Mentally, we need to be prepared for an emotional and hostile atmosphere. This is not the easiest of draws."

Manchester United finished top of Group F, while Atletico - who won La Liga last season but are only fifth domestically in 2021-22 - came second behind Liverpool in Group B.

United will be without Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani because of a groin problem, with Rangnick saying "it doesn't make sense to push him" after he has been unable to train for two weeks.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored twice and was sent off in his side's 3-2 home loss to Liverpool in the Champions League group phase in October

"We have the chance to reach the quarter-finals," added the German. "We have to show we're up for it.

"If we get through, it will raise the levels of confidence. In the Champions League, you need to perform on the highest possible level. We have to be prepared for the challenge and be mentally strong.

"It is about getting the best possible result. The fixture won't be decided on Wednesday, it will be decided in the second leg.

"We want to play in the Champions League and show everybody we are able to beat this team. If we win the Champions League, we qualify next season.

"First we need to play two good games against Atletico to try to progress to the next round."

Diego Simeone's Atletico have won only three of their past eight matches in all competitions and lost in their last home match, 1-0 against Levante on 16 February.