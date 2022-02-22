Last updated on .From the section Irish

Higgins left Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland backroom team to take over at Derry

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Premier Division club until at least 2025.

The former Candystripes midfielder took over at the Brandywell on a three-and-a-half year deal in April 2021.

In what is his first senior managerial role, he led Derry to a fourth-placed finish last season.

Defender Ronan Boyce has also committed his future to Derry until the end of 2025.

Boyce has developed well since breaking into the first team a year ago and this is his second new contract in that time.

Derry twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Dundalk and earn a hard-earned point in the League of Ireland opener at Oriel Park on Friday.

"We want to keep our best players at Derry City and this is another step in that direction," said Derry chairman Philip O'Doherty.

"Ronan has shown what can be done with the right attitude and determination but also under the guidance of the quality coaching team we have at the club.

"He has earned this contract and it serves as an incentive to the lads in our Academy that the opportunity is right here for them."