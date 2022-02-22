Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jose Mourinho succeeded fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as Roma boss on a three-year deal last summer

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been given a two-match touchline ban after he was sent off during Roma's 2-2 draw with Verona on Saturday.

Mourinho went onto the pitch to argue with referee Luca Pairetto before kicking the ball into the crowd.

The Italian Football Federation said Mourinho "made serious allegations" against Pairetto, and entered the pitch "with a threatening attitude".

The Portuguese manager was also fined 20,000 Euros (£16,670).

Mourinho made a telephone gesture towards Pairetto, which Italian media reported was in reference to his father Pierluigi, who was involved in the Italian match-fixing scandal of 2006.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager then left the Stadio Olimpico without stopping for his post-match media duties.

The ban means he will not be in the dugout for Sunday's trip to Spezia and the home match against Atalanta on 5 March.

Edoardo Bove scored a late equaliser as Roma fought back from two goals down to earn a point.

The draw leaves Mourinho's side in eighth place in Serie A, six points outside the Champions League qualification places.