Substitutes Anthony Elanga (left) and Fred (right) were both on target for Manchester United at Leeds

Manchester United midfielder Fred says it is "a bit strange" that the club is playing with an interim manager until the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick took over the club on a temporary basis when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Old Trafford in November.

Rangnick said his side's 4-2 win at Leeds was the "perfect response" to reports of unrest in his squad.

"We don't know how it's going to be at the end of this season," Fred said.

The 28-year-old Brazil international scored his side's third at Elland Road on Sunday.

Speaking to Brazilian broadcaster TNT Sports about playing more than half a season with an interim manager he said: "It is a bit strange.

"I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan.

"I think it's a little bit bad for us not to have one, at the moment it's all about the short-term goals."

Rangnick has previously had spells in charge of Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig. He was appointed as interim manager until the end of the season and will switch to a two-year consultancy at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

United are in Spain preparing to take on Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League last-16 appearance since 2019.

"Every player that comes to this club wants to win titles," said Fred, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 - a year after the club's last trophy.

"It's the same with me, Bruno [Fernandes], Alex [Telles], Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Jadon] Sancho, all of us. We want trophies but it's been a long drought.

"With all due respect to Villarreal, it was our job to win that Europa League final and we failed. It's about having a better football planning on the club.

"If you don't want to win titles you don't deserve to play for Manchester United. We're still in the Champions League but let's see if we arrive better on next season to find our peak football."