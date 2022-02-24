Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Championship strugglers Peterborough United have reappointed Grant McCann as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 41-year-old spent almost two years in charge of the club between 2016 and 2018, having previously made 159 league appearances for them as a player.

He replaces Darren Ferguson after the 50-year-old Scot resigned on Sunday.

The first game of McCann's second spell will be against Hull City, the club who sacked the Northern Irishman after being taken over last month.

His departure from the East Yorkshire club followed three successive victories, and seven in their previous 12 games.

Peterborough are next to bottom of the Championship, eight points from safety, and facing the possibility of an immediate return to League One following last season's promotion.

McCann's previous spell as boss was his first in management, but he was sacked in February 2018 following a run of no wins in seven matches.

He subsequently managed Doncaster Rovers, before taking charge at Hull in the summer of 2019, leading the Tigers to the League One title last season after finishing two points clear of second-placed Peterborough.

Former Scunthorpe defender Cliff Byrne, who worked under McCann at Doncaster and Hull, has joined Posh as McCann's assistant manager.

Posh stick with what they know - Analysis

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sports editor Peter Swan

It's becoming a bit of a habit for Peterborough United to reappoint their old managers.

Grant McCann returns to London Road having impressed at both Hull and Doncaster, and should settle in quickly.

He knows the club inside out and enjoyed a strong working relationship with co-owner Darragh MacAnthony during his previous spell in charge. He also has a League One title on his CV - which might well prove useful experience come the start of next season.

Some fans will have been hoping for a fresh direction, but Posh appear to flourish when they stick with what they know.