Acun Ilicali says he is enjoying life at Hull and the warmth of the supporters

Hull City will have money to spend on transfers this summer, but the only big fees will be spent on striking talent, says owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali took over the Tigers in January and brought in Shota Arveladze as manager for his long-term project.

He says he wants a striker as ruthless in front of goal as NBA star Stephen Curry is from outside the arc.

"We don't have a money problem, so we can have many good transfers," Ilicali told BBC Radio Humberside.

"But making big transfers does not bring success. In football, if you bring in a star player it doesn't necessarily mean success.

"Inside the harmony of this team, we have to make good transfers, and we don't have a budget problem.

"But, the only thing I will spend big money on, is the strikers. Success is coming from football's biggest strikers, and you don't get the goalscoring positions you had 20 years ago.

Acun Ilicali wants a striker as prolific as NBA star Stephen Curry - who nails his three-pointers

"So because of that the striker has to be the talented one who can score. It's like [Golden State Warriors NBA basketballer] Stephen Curry, he scores every time he goes for the three-pointer.

"The striker needs magic feet, so he can touch the ball and score.

"We will find the striker that scores the highest percentage. We will spend more money on that position."

Turkish media personality Ilicali has also rejected the idea of trying to purchase the stadium outright from the City Council.

Both Hull City and Hull FC rugby league club are tenants at the venue, which was built as a joint venture when they left their Boothferry Park and Boulevard homes in 2002 and 2003 respectively.

"I don't think it's possible to buy it, but we can extend the deal," Ilicali added.

"Instead of buying the stadium, I'd rather buy players. Let's rent the stadium and buy the players."